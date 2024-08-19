The new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker gets its first non-Prime discount to $54.99

In early July, Amazon made a surprise hardware product reveal with the 2024 edition of the Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker. The price for the speaker was set for $79.99, but the company immediately put in a deep discount that was available just for members of the Amazon Prime service for a limited time.

Today, Amazon has discounted the new Echo Spot speaker again, and this time it's available for everyone, not just for Prime members. Right now you can get the 2024 Echo Spot smart speaker for $54.99. That's a big $25 price cut from its $79.99 MSRP.

This product includes a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker on the bottom half, but the main feature for this version of the Echo Spot is its 2.83-inch touchscreen display with a 320 x 240 resolution.

This display will likely be used as a clock, but the screen can also show other things like the daily weather along with calendar reminders. If you stream a song from one of the speaker's supported audio streaming services, the display will show you the artist and song name.

Since this smart speaker supports Amazon's Alexa service, you can also use voice commands to control the Echo Spot. You can even control other smart devices in the home with the Echo Spot. Finally, you have three color choices for this speaker: Black, Glacier White, and Ocean Blue.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.