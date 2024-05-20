Amazon price-cuts iPad 10th Gen with A14 Bionic as people shun Apple tablets

Market research and analyst firm Canalys reported back in May of 2023 that tablet shipment had fallen to its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic. A year past, this May, Canalys found that the market segment for tablets has remained low, though it has increased 1% year over year (YoY).

So, while it looks like the market has gotten slightly better, Apple actually saw a significant decline YoY by 13.9 percentage points, which is a massive drop.

Apple is taking notice, it seems. The company's 10th Generation iPad, powered by the A14 Bionic chip (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine) and running iPadOS 17, has now dropped to its lowest-ever price of just $609 for the 256GB variant (buying link under the spec list below).

Listed below are the specification details related to the 10th Gen iPad's display as well as the front and back cameras:

Display: 27.69 cm (10.9″)

Liquid Retina display: 27.69 cm / 10.9″ (diagonal) LED backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

2360x1640-pixel resolution at 264 pixels per inch (ppi) True Tone display

500 nits brightness

Camera: 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture Digital zoom up to 5x Five-element lens Panorama (up to 63MP) Smart HDR 3 Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps 720p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps Slow‑motion video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps Cinematic video stabilisation (1080p and 720p) Video formats captured: HEVC and H.264

Front Camera Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide camera, 122° field of view ƒ/2.4 aperture Smart HDR 3 1080p HD video recording at 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps Extended dynamic range for video up to 30 fps



If you are wondering about Pencil support, the 10th Gen iPad supports the 1st generation of Apple Pencil, and it can be charged using USB‑C to Apple Pencil Adapter.

You can check out the full specification details on Apple's official website.

Get the Apple iPad 10th Gen at the link below:

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life: $609 (Amazon US)

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days and more:

