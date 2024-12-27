Hot Wheels Unleashed is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store's freebie train is nine stops in right now, and its latest offer has turned out to be a copy of Hot Wheels Unleashed, taking over from yesterday's Ghostunner 2 giveaway. The racing entry from 2021 is available to claim for all PC gamers for the next 24 hours.

Developed by Milestone, this game, as expected by its name, gives players a racing experience based on the Hot Wheels franchise of toy cars and tracks. The arcade racing experience is somewhat similar to kart racers, letting players drift to build boost before using at opportune moments, while use of shortcuts is heavily encouraged.

The title offers a large number of iconic Hot Wheels cars to unlock or purchase as DLC. A single-player career mode, split-screen local play, as well as 12-player online multiplayer options are available as well.

Aside from racing and collecting cars though, being a Hot Wheels game, creating circuits is also a major factor here. Here's how the developer describes the track creation process:

Waiting to host your races are enormous interactive environments with their own distinguishing features, where every object can become an integral part of the track. Unleash your creativity with the most exciting track editor ever! Build your track by taking advantage of what surrounds you, and create amazing layouts inside and outside the race course. Bend and stretch the iconic "orange piece", add loops, special boosters, obstacles and special elements to make an incredible amusement park for your races.

The brand-new Hot Wheels Unleashed giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now active, and it ends at 8am PT on December 28. The tenth giveaway on this ongoing daily giveaway promotion will be unveiled at the exact same time as well.