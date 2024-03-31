16TB Seagate Exos X18 Internal Hard Drive is selling at its lowest price on World Backup Day

World Backup Day has come once again to remind us that the potential loss of data due to hardware failure, cyber threats, or accidental deletion can have significant repercussions. So, today, it is your turn to backup your data with this 16TB Seagate Exos X18 internal hard drive which is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon.

This HDD from Seagate offers a substantial 16TB capacity, providing ample storage which caters to the needs of users with extensive collections of data. It features a 256 MB cache buffer which enhances processing speeds, facilitating potentially swift data retrieval and manipulation. This feature ensures seamless multitasking and efficient handling of large files, making it a viable choice for demanding applications.

Furthermore, the hard drive's 12Gb/s SAS interface provides both high-speed data transfer rates and reliable connectivity. This combination of speed and stability makes it ideal for professionals working with large datasets or individuals seeking dependable storage for their digital archives.

The helium, instead of air, inside the drive mitigates air turbulence and allows more platters to fit in the 3.5-inch form factor. In addition, the Seagate Exos Enterprise HDDs come with PowerBalance and PowerChoice features to optimize watts per TB, and digital environmental sensors to monitor internal drive conditions for enhanced operation and performance.

16TB Seagate Exos Enterprise X18 Hard Drive (3.5" Internal - SAS (12Gb/s SAS)): $309.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

