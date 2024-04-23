16TB Seagate Exos X18 Internal HDD further drops in price, reaches all-time low on Amazon

If you have been looking to upgrade your storage solution, you might want to check out the Seagate Exos X18 Internal HDD, which is currently selling at only $289.99 after hitting its historic low price on Amazon. So, grab it while stocks last.

This HDD from Seagate offers a substantial 16TB capacity, providing ample storage which caters to the needs of users with extensive collections of data. It features a 256 MB cache buffer which enhances processing speeds, facilitating potentially swift data retrieval and the efficient handling of large files.

Furthermore, the hard drive's 12Gb/s SAS interface promises both high-speed data transfer rates and reliable connectivity. This combination of speed and stability makes it ideal for professionals working with large datasets or individuals seeking dependable storage for their digital archives.

The Seagate Exos X18 offers peace of mind with its enterprise-class reliability, supported by a 5-year limited warranty and a 2.5 million hours MTBF rating. With a wide operating temperature range of 5°C to 60°C, it ensures reliable performance even in challenging environments.

The helium, instead of air, inside the drive mitigates air turbulence and allows more platters to fit in the 3.5-inch form factor. In addition, the Seagate Exos Enterprise HDDs come with PowerBalance and PowerChoice features to optimize watts per TB, and digital environmental sensors to monitor internal drive conditions for enhanced operation and performance.

16TB Seagate Exos Enterprise X18 Hard Drive (3.5" Internal - SAS (12Gb/s SAS)) ST16000NM004J: $289.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Furthermore, you can also check out other HDD deals here. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.