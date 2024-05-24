15-inch HP 13th Gen Intel Core i5 laptop drops to its all-time low price on Amazon

With Amazon US's limited-time deal today, you can get your hands on the 15-inch HP laptop while it's at its best price and still in stock. It offers reliable performance with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor, ensuring dependable processing power for a range of tasks.

In addition to its 1366 x 768 pixels screen resolution, the laptop features a True Vision HD Camera with a privacy shutter and dual array digital microphones enhanced with advanced noise reduction software for a clear communication experience. The laptop utilises artificial intelligence to automatically remove background noise, providing enhanced clarity during video chats, audio calls, and recordings.

Furthermore, with a 512 GB solid-state drive, this laptop promises storage that is 15 times faster than traditional hard drives, while the 8 GB of RAM supports multitasking without performance lag.

Additionally, HP Fast Charge technology powers the laptop from 0 to 50% in 45 minutes, ensuring you stay productive throughout the day. Sustainability is also a key feature, as this HP Laptop is EPEAT Gold registered and ENERGY STAR certified.

15-inch HP Laptop (HD Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, Windows 11 Home, 15-fd0012nr (2024)): $498.99 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

Alternatively, you can also check out other laptop deals here. If this is not what you want, you can browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.