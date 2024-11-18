Star Wars Outlaws update aims to make combat more responsive and engaging

In November, Ubisoft revealed that some major changes are in store for its latest sci-fi adventure Star Wars Outlaws. The Massive Entertainment-developed open-world game had launched to positive reception earlier this year, but Ubisoft has confirmed that it has not been hitting financial goals.

Alongside its new creative director Drew Rechner, the development team is almost ready to ship the game's biggest patch yet, update 1.4. Today, it gave a glimpse at what kind of changes the combat side of things will be undergoing once it lands in a few days.

As a part of the changes, Kay's blaster is being given the ability to blast enemies out of cover using the Power module. Meanwhile, the Ion module's stun will last longer and make them more vulnerable to other types of damage. "Our intention is to give you more freedom and to make using the different modules during combat even more fun," says Ubisoft in a new developer blog.

Next, the open world weapons Kay picks up while scouting are getting extended uses, making sure they keep working "even when climbing and traversing the environment or interacting with enemies and the world."

Even the third person camera is being tweaked while in cover, finally letting players swap shoulders while aiming for better control.

Other changes in the update include adding weak points to enemies for better combat variety, more headshot damage, improved hit reactions for NPCs. Weapon feedback when firing is being overhauled too, with everything from audio and effects to the recoil systems being rebuilt to give players blasters that "feel distinct and rewarding to master."

Star Wars Outlaws update 1.4 is out November 21 across current platforms, as well as Steam, where the game is also releasing on the same day. Aside from all the changes mentioned above. It will also have enemy AI improvements, and the freedom for players to approach all encounters with silent or loud tactics.