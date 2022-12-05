Amazon Deal: Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSDs available at up to 68% discount for 2TB

Amazon is offering great discounts on a variety of storage options for its users. From the huge number of offers, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD range stands among the notable ones with up to 68% discount. So, if you are also looking for a good storage option, the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD might be the one for you.

It is available at a special rate of $159.99 after a whopping discount of $340 on the original MSRP of $499.99. The 970 EVO Plus SSD is powered by V-NAND technology and firmware optimization, providing enhanced NAND performance and greater power efficiency.

The Plus variation being 53% faster than the Samsung 970 EVO, is capable of reaching sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, and sequential write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s. This device can help you expand storage capacity and save space for other components with the capability of fitting up to 2TB onto the compact M.2 (2280) form factor.

For improved heat dissipation, the 970 EVO Plus SSD brings Samsung's advanced nickel-coated controller and heat spreader. For the minimization of performance drops, the Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures.

You can also keep your drive up to date, monitor drive health and speed, and enhance overall performance with the Samsung Magician software tools. The Samsung 970 EVO Plus also delivers high performance for intensive workloads on PCs and workstations.

The retail price of the 2TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus is $499.99; however, you can get it for $159.99, after a 68 percent discount that saves you $340. Alternatively, you can also get:

You can also head over to the dedicated webpage here to find more Amazon deals.

