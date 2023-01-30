AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs are up to 50% off and they come with a free game

Deal

AMD's last-gen processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series, offer an incredible price-to-performance ratio. Thanks to backward compatibility with dozens of AM4-based motherboards, purchasing a Ryzen 5000 CPU is one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your PC's performance without spending too much on a new RAM and motherboard. Now you can get one of the Ryzen 5000 Series processors with discounts of up to 50%, plus a free copy of the Company of Heroes 3 game.

Save up to 50% on the Ryzen 5000 Series processors and get a free game

Here are the chips available on sale:

Core count Clocks L3 Cache TDP Graphics Stock Cooler Price
Ryzen 9 5900X 12C/24T 3.7GHz
4.8GHz		 64MB 105W - - $340 (40% off)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8C/16T 3.4GHz
4.5GHz		 96MB 105W - - $336 (25% off)
Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 3.8GHz
4.7GHz		 32MB 105W - - $236 (47%)
Ryzen 7 5700X 8C/16T 3.4GHz
4.6GHz		 32MB 65W - - $194 (35%)
Ryzen 7 5700G 8C/16T 3.8GHz
4.6GHz		 16MB 65W Radeon
8 Cores		 Yes $178 (50%)
Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 3.7GHz
4.6GHz		 32MB 65W - Yes $167 (46%)

All Ryzen 5000 processors are compatible with AM4-based motherboards, but you need to check your motherboards' official website for compatibility details. A BIOS update might be necessary to work with the latest AM4-based chips.

