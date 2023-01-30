AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs are up to 50% off and they come with a free game

AMD's last-gen processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series, offer an incredible price-to-performance ratio. Thanks to backward compatibility with dozens of AM4-based motherboards, purchasing a Ryzen 5000 CPU is one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your PC's performance without spending too much on a new RAM and motherboard. Now you can get one of the Ryzen 5000 Series processors with discounts of up to 50%, plus a free copy of the Company of Heroes 3 game.

Save up to 50% on the Ryzen 5000 Series processors and get a free game

Here are the chips available on sale:

All Ryzen 5000 processors are compatible with AM4-based motherboards, but you need to check your motherboards' official website for compatibility details. A BIOS update might be necessary to work with the latest AM4-based chips.

