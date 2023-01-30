AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs are up to 50% off and they come with a free game

AMD's last-gen processors, the Ryzen 5000 Series, offer an incredible price-to-performance ratio. Thanks to backward compatibility with dozens of AM4-based motherboards, purchasing a Ryzen 5000 CPU is one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your PC's performance without spending too much on a new RAM and motherboard. Now you can get one of the Ryzen 5000 Series processors with discounts of up to 50%, plus a free copy of the Company of Heroes 3 game.
Save up to 50% on the Ryzen 5000 Series processors and get a free game
Here are the chips available on sale:
|Core count
|Clocks
|L3 Cache
|TDP
|Graphics
|Stock Cooler
|Price
|Ryzen 9 5900X
|12C/24T
|3.7GHz
4.8GHz
|64MB
|105W
|-
|-
|$340 (40% off)
|Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|8C/16T
|3.4GHz
4.5GHz
|96MB
|105W
|-
|-
|$336 (25% off)
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|8C/16T
|3.8GHz
4.7GHz
|32MB
|105W
|-
|-
|$236 (47%)
|Ryzen 7 5700X
|8C/16T
|3.4GHz
4.6GHz
|32MB
|65W
|-
|-
|$194 (35%)
|Ryzen 7 5700G
|8C/16T
|3.8GHz
4.6GHz
|16MB
|65W
|Radeon
8 Cores
|Yes
|$178 (50%)
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|6C/12T
|3.7GHz
4.6GHz
|32MB
|65W
|-
|Yes
|$167 (46%)
All Ryzen 5000 processors are compatible with AM4-based motherboards, but you need to check your motherboards' official website for compatibility details. A BIOS update might be necessary to work with the latest AM4-based chips.
