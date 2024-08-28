Instagram may soon let you share what you're listening to on Spotify in real-time

Instagram already allows you to easily share what you are listening to in a post or Story, thanks to its integration with streaming apps such as Apple Music and Spotify. However, Meta is taking this feature a step ahead. According to a new report, Instagram may soon let you continuously share what you're listening to on Spotify with your friends in real time.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared on Threads about a new feature Instagram is working on called "Share from Spotify." This feature will let Instagram users connect their accounts with Spotify. Once connected, Spotify will automatically create a new note with information about the song currently playing on the user's Spotify. The newly created note will be visible on the user's Instagram DM tab and the profile page.

In a screenshot shared by Paluzzi, the description of the "Share from Spotify" feature reads, "Continuously share what they’re listening to” and also “stop sharing at any time." Notably, the feature isn't available to any user at the moment, but its latest appearance suggests that it could be announced soon.

Currently, Instagram lets you share any songs in notes, but you need to manually create a new note for each song you want to share. Thanks to this new "Share from Spotify" feature, users simply need to connect their Spotify account to Instagram and share what they're currently playing in real-time without any extra steps. Unfortunately, it seems like Apple Music will be left out of this feature, at least for now.

Instagram recently made the option to set your profile music available to all users after testing the feature for months. Also, Meta now lets you cross-post from Instagram and Facebook on Threads, although this works only for photos and not videos. Also, after a recent update, Instagram users can share 20 pictures and videos in a single post, which was previously limited to 10 items.