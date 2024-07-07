The Fallout London mod team are getting closer to a release, saying "The end is in sight"

In December 2023, the team behind the upcoming and long-awaited unofficial Fallout 4 expansion pack Fallout London revealed it was finally on track for a release in April 2024. Then Bethesda Game Studios decided to release its long-awaited next-gen update for the open-world post-apocalypse RPG in late April, As a result, the Fallout London team decided to postpone the release of the expansion so it could work with the next-gen Fallout 4 update.

Today, the mode team used their X account to briefly announce, "We have a new date. Stay safe and remember. Mind the gap." The team then made a follow-up post with more information. It said in part.

The bottom line is that we've sent several builds over to GOG for QA testing and are waiting for the final green light. Once they've completed the process of double-checking that Fallout: London and its installer work on all supported machines, we should be good to go. (Yes, we have our own installer, and downgrader too!)

The mention of GOG in this message is because the file size for Fallout London is too big to be hosted on the popular Fallout 4 mod site Nexus Mods. In an interview on TheGamer from last May, an unnamed person from the GOG digital store stated their reason for getting involved in an unofficial expansion for a commercial game:

There was just a project that we wanted to support, and we're like, "Hey, guys, this is great. Let's do it, it's gonna be fun", Preparing for this, we're already having tons of fun.

When Fallout London does finally launch it will also likely cause both a new sales spike and online player spike for Fallout 4. After the release of the Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video, Fallout 4 became the number one best selling game in the UK for the month of April and was the fifth best selling game in the US the same month.