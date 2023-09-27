Get TeamGroup's small internal SSD for your Steam Deck at its lowest price ever on Amazon

While internal solid-state drives are coming down to all time low prices for the most part, the type of SSD needed for devices like Valve's Steam Deck or the ASUS Rog Ally portable gaming PC is normally higher than standard internal SSD. However, TeamGroup has a recent product that brings this small form factor drive to a price that closely matches those of its larger counterparts.

Right now, the 1TB TeamGroup MP44S 2230 internal solid-state drive is at an all-time low price of $69.99 at Amazon. It's also discounted by $13 from its normal $82.99 MSRP. It's a great choice for portable gaming PCs, along with small form factor desktop PCs like the Intel NUC 12.

The SSD has read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s. In addition, TeamGroup says that it uses a "patented heat dissipating graphene label" which it claims helps to boost the SSD's heat dissipation and thus provides overall better performance.

Buyers of the SSD can also access TeamGroup's S.M.A.R.T monitoring software. It allows owners to keep contact tabs on the performance of the drive and other aspects of your PC.

While it's not quite at an all-time low price at Amazon, buyers can also get the 2TB version of the TeamGroup MP44S 2230 SSD. It is currently priced at $169.99. That's still a $20 discount compared to its $189.99 MSRP.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

