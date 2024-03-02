Microsoft adds GitHub Copilot Chat to Azure Migrate tool in Visual Studio

Microsoft has announced GitHub Copilot Chat integration in the Azure Migrate application and code assessment extension for Visual Studio which was released earlier this year. The tool helps you move your on-premises .NET applications to Azure by identifying issues that need to be fixed and with GitHub Copilot Chat, this task becomes a bit easier.

Before today, the tool could assess your .NET source code, configurations, and binaries to identify any potential issues when migrating your app to Azure. It finds ways to improve the performance, scalability, and security using cloud-native solutions.

One of the nice features of the tool is that it gives you an estimate of how much effort each task will require to fix and it links relevant Microsoft documentation so you can get the issue sorted faster. With the latest update, GitHub Copilot Chat is able to help further by providing customized guidance; explaining what you can expect, Microsoft says:

“When you look at the report dashboard, you will notice that there’s now a list of recommended next steps. If you have VS’s GitHub Copilot Chat extension installed, there will be a button to open Copilot Chat. When you click the button, Copilot Chat will review your report, summarize the most important issues, and begin a conversation about how to address them. If you don’t have the GitHub Copilot Chat extension installed, there will be a message in this location explaining that additional functionality will be available if you install it.”

To use this feature, Microsoft says you need to have the GitHub Copilot Chat extension installed in Visual Studio. You can find out more about it in the Visual Studio Marketplace but be aware that you need to have access to GItHub Copilot which costs money once your trial has expired.

Overall, while the Azure Migrate application and code assessment tool already seemed very helpful, the addition of GitHub Copilot could help to speed up the issue fixing process and get your app migrated to Azure quicker.

Source: Microsoft