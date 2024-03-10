Get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey QLED Neo G7 gaming PC monitor for its lowest price ever

Samsung's PC monitor sales event on Amazon is in its final hours, but there's still time to get some deals on many of its products. That includes the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey QLED Neo G7 curved gaming PC monitor which has reached an all-new low price.

Right now, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey QLED Neo G7 curved gaming PC monitor is priced at $599.99 at Amazon. That's not only the lowest price ever for this product, but it's also a huge $700 discount from its normal $1,299.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a QLED display with 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels, which means you will get a superior image compared to normal LED displays. It has a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, brightness levels of up to 2,000 nits, and a 165Hz refresh rate along with a 1ms response time. The 1000R curvature of the monitor should offer a more immersive experience when you play games.

The monitor supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro so when you connect the monitor to your graphics card, you should experience little to no visual tearing and stuttering on screen while you play high-end games. It includes two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Finally, this monitor uses what Samsung calls CoreSync technology in the back that will offer lighting effects that can be set up to match the on-screen colors while playing games.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

