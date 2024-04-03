Get this Samsung 49-inch Viewfinity S9 PC monitor for an all-time low price of $799.99

If you work from home on your PC, but are not a gamer or a graphics developer, you may just want a PC monitor that offers a lot of display space to get your work done without having to use two or more monitors. If that's the case, the 2024 Samsung 49-inch Viewfinity S9 monitor may be to your liking.

Right now, the 2024 Samsung 49-inch Viewfinity S9 monitor is discounted down to its all-time low price of $799.99. That's also a big $400 price cut from its $1,199.99 MSRP.

The monitor has a VA panel and a 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratio. It has a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution and a 1000R curvature so you should have a more immersive visual experience. While this is not being promoted as a gaming PC monitor, it does have an above-average 120Hz refresh rate if you decide to take a break and do some multiplayer action.

There's also support for VESA DisplayHDR 400 for some higher contrast and more vibrant colors on the screen, again compared to the average home office PC monitor. There's also a KVM switch that lets you connect two video sources to the monitor and either switch between them or use them both on screen in Picture-in-Picture or Picture-by-Picture. Ports on the monitor include two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-C ports, and an Ethernet port.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.