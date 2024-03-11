Samsung's 2024 27-inch Odyssey G55C monitor already has an excellent $50 discount to $249.99

If you are looking for a new but affordable PC monitor that offers up some nice PC gaming features as well, the 2024 edition of the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 might be for you. It launched earlier this year, but it now has its first major price discount at Amazon.

The 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G55C curved PC monitor is priced at $249.99 at the moment. That's a solid $50 discount from its $299.99 launch MSRP.

The VA display on the monitor has a QHD resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 along with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. The display has a 1000R curvature which offers a more immersive experience while playing games.

Speaking of which, the monitor also supports AMD Radeon FreeSync. That will allow the display's refresh rate to stay in sync with your PC's graphics card. The final result is that when you play PC games, you should see little to no graphical tearing or stuttering on screen.

Other features of this monitor include HDR10 support for better visuals and contrast when watching videos or playing games. There's also an Eye Saver mode that cuts down the amount of blue light, and cuts the amount of flickering coming from the screen so you can keep viewing the display for hours without eye strain. Finally, the monitor comes with an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a USB port, and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

