Get the 34-inch Asus TUF curved gaming PC monitor for a new all-time low price now

After being expensive for a long time, big gaming-themed PC monitors are slowly coming down in price. That includes monitors from the Asus TUF gaming brand. At the moment, you can get a big Asus TUF monitor with some nice features for a new low price that's very affordable for nearly everyone.

Right now, the 34-inch Asus TUF curved gaming PC monitor has hit a price of $349 at Amazon. That's also a $120 discount from its $460 MSRP.

This VA monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3,440 x1,440 resolution, along with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 1500R curvature, so you will have a more immersive experience while playing games versus a normal flat display.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which means you will be able to view your PC games with little to no graphical tearing or stuttering. It also supports Asus' own Extreme Low Motion Blur tech that gives the monitor a 1ms response time to cut down on visual ghosts in games. The screen supports DisplayHDR 400 for higher contrast levels in both games and in watching videos.

Also, this monitor has Asus' GamePlus hotkey, which, when turned on, offers features like a timer, a crosshair on screen, and a frames-per-second monitor. In terms of ports, this monitor has two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, four USB ports, and a headphone jack.

34-inch Asus TUF curved gaming PC monitor for $349 ($120 off MSRP)

