Save massive 56% on MSI's 34-inch ultra-wide QHD monitor with 165Hz refresh rate

If you are on the lookout for a premium ultra-wide display, this MSI deal might tempt you big time. The MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR is now available with an absolutely massive 56% discount, slashing the price from $899 to just $399.

MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 34-inch UWQHD Curved Monitor - $399 | 56% off on Amazon US

The MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR is a 34-inch ultra-wide QHD curved monitor with a resolution of 3440x1440 pixels. Its VA panel supports AMD's FreeSync Premium, HDR 400, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, giving you plenty of frames for smooth gameplay, assuming your GPU can handle that many pixels at such speeds. In addition, it has only a 1ms response time, so it is a good choice for fast-paced games that require instant reaction.

Connectivity-wise, the MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR provides enough to ensure you can plug in anything remotely modern. You get two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type B, and a headphone jack. Other convenient features include a macro key and a headset hook. And if you are into RGB, the monitor features a stripe of LED lights and a glowing MSI logo on the back.

Finally, you can ensure a perfect viewing angle thanks to tilt, swivel, and height adjustment support. There is also a VESA 100 mount in case you want to put the display on another stand or wall mount.

Note: the price is relevant for the time of publishing this article.

