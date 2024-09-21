Save 23% on TP-Link's ultra-portable TL-WR1502X travel router today

If you're in the market for an ultra-portable Wi-Fi 6 AX1500 travel router, then the TL-WR1502X could be for you. If you pick up this product now, you'll get it at a great 23% discount with a price tag of just $45.90. What's more, this is the deepest discount the TL-WR1502X has ever received; it normally costs $59.99.

While TP-Link pitches this as a travel router, which it is, it's important to mention that it is not a Mi-Fi device. You will need to supply your own mobile USB modem or find public Wi-Fi to connect to the net on the go. However, it offers many modes including router, access point, range extender, hotspots, client, and 3G/4G modem mode - these all make it a versatile router.

A neat feature of this router is something called hotspot mode. You connect your portable router to a public Wi-Fi and then it creates a new private network which you connect to with your laptop or phone. This boosts your security massively when on a public network as your devices are on a private network where you're not sharing with strangers.

Another cool feature for those times when you want to join public Wi-Fi is called one-step Captive Portal Authentication. This allows you to quickly get your devices online without having to re-enter your email or accept terms before going online. It supports speeds of 1,201 Mbps on 5 GHz, 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz.

If you're looking for a device for shared network storage, the TL-WR1502X supports that. You can plug in an external storage device to the router and connected devices will then be able to access the files. You can also do USB tethering from your phone to share your phone's data traffic with other devices so they can get online.

