Get the Seagate 16TB External Hard Drive for 57 percent off its MSRP

Tomorrow, March 31, is World Backup Day. We use PC desktops and notebooks all the time, but many people don't take the precaution of backing up their data and content on their PCs. It's always a good idea to have a way to keep your data safe in case of hard drive failure, external issues like electrical surges, or other threats.

Seagate is a known supplier of hard drives, and right now you can get a very roomy 16TB external hard drive from the company for just $229.99 on Amazon. That's a big 57 percent off its normal $539.99 MSRP. You can also get it for the same price over at Newegg.

The 16TB external HDD should offer plenty of space to store videos, pictures, and other content from your Windows PC or Mac. Just connect it to your laptop or desktop with the included USB-C cable and just start dragging and dropping your files into the new external drive. It also has support for Rescue Data Recovery Services which will allow you to get back your data if something bad happens.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.