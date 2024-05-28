Get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Xbox headset for an all new low price

Many hardcore gamers don't just want a great visual experience. They also want a superior audio experience when playing their favorite console or PC titles. If you think that describes you, you might want to check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Xbox headset as it has a new all-time low price.

Right now you can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Xbox headset for $174.99 at Amazon. That's also $75 off its $249.99 MSRP.

While this wired headset is licensed for use by Microsoft's Xbox consoles, the truth is that it can also be used on PlayStation, Switch, and PC devices. That's because its included GameDAC Gen 2 amplifier also supports what SteelSeries calls Multi-System Connect. That means you can use it to connect your Xbox console and your PC to the headset at once, and quickly switch between them.

The GameDAC Gen 2 supports audio resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit with Hi-Res Audio Certification for a superior sound experience. You can make adjustments to its EQ settings quickly as well, without having to leave any game you might be playing.

The headset itself has premium high-fidelity drivers and support for 360-degree Spatial Audio. The bidirectional microphone cuts down noise by 25dB and it also works with SteelSeries' Sonar Software's so that its AI features completely cut out background noise.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

