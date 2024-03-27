Get the Turtle Beach Recon Xbox and PC controller for 50 percent off at its lowest price

If you are looking for an affordable replacement for your Xbox or PC game controller or just want a second controller for a friend or for yourself, Turtle Beach might have one for you. It has its Recon controller for sale for a limited time with a big discount, bringing it to its lowest price ever.

Right now, the Turtle Beach Recon wired Xbox and PC controller is priced at only $29.95 at Amazon. That's not only its all-time lowest price, but it's also $30 off, or 50 percent off, its $59.95 MSRP.

The Turtle Beach Recon game controller includes some extra features not found on many other Xbox or PC gamepads. On top of the controller, there are some extra audio buttons and features, including EQ presets, game and chat volume mix, microphone monitoring, and more.

Even more interesting is something that Turtle Beach calls the Superhuman Hearing sound setting on the Recon. It's supposed to give gamers a bit of an audio edge. Turtle Beach states:

Hear vital game details like enemy footsteps and weapon reloads to elevate your game above the rest, proven to lift gamers’ K/D by over 40% on popular FPS games.

There are also two mappable extra buttons on the underside of the controller. One of those extra buttons can also be used to tune the controller's thumbstick sensitivity. That means you should get some extra accuracy from long-range in-game shots.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.