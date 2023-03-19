Get the Xbox-PC Razer Wolverine V2 controller for up to $20 off its normal price

Xbox console gamers who don't want to use the normal Microsoft-designed controller do have some interesting third-party choices. One of them is the Razer Wolverine V2. You can get the normal Wolverine V2 on Amazon for $82.47 compared to its normal $99.99 price. You can also get the Chroma version with RGB lighting for $129.99 or $20 off its normal $149.99 price tag.

The ergonomic design of the Wolverine V2 should make it comfortable to use in your hands for hours. More importantly, the "Mecha-Tactile" action buttons and on the controller's D-Pad offer highly tuned precision for playing games.

In addition to the normal trigger buttons, there are two extra buttons on the Wolverine V2 on the front of the controller. These can be remapped for even more control while gaming. Also, there are two slide-locks on the bottom of the Wolverine V2 that unlock the Hair Trigger Mode that cut back the travel distances for the trigger buttons. That will allow for an even faster response in games. Finally, the controller comes with its own 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can connect your headset to the controller, rather than the console or PC.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma controller has all of these features plus four more customizable buttons on the bottom, interchangeable thumbstick caps, a circular D-Pad, and Razer's Chroma RGB lighting, which you can customize with 16.8 million color choices on the Razer Controller app.

