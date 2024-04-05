Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get the unlocked 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phone for its lowest price ever

samung galaxy z flip 5

Samsung remains the leader, at least in the US, when it comes to foldable smartphones. Today, it's latest flip phone-based model, the Galaxy S Flip 5, is available unlocked on Amazon for a new low price.

The unlocked version of th﻿e 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable smartphone is priced at $899.99 at Amazon. That's also a $300 discount off its $1,199.99 MSRP.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 launched

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a main 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz adapted refresh rate and a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080. When folded, the phone's front screen includes a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 748 x 720.

The cover screen is a perfect size to run widgets that show you the time, weather info, and more. You can also use it to show off your cute cat photos, reply to texts or take photos with one hand.

Inside, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM, You get two 12MP rear cameras with the Galaxy Z Flip 5; one for standard shots and one for ultrawide photos. There's also a 10MP front-facing camera. The phone has two batteries that together total 3,700 mAh.

Samsung says it has tested the Galaxy Z Flip 5's foldable screen and claims it should last up to 200,000 folds or about five years of normal use. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and is certified for IPX8 water resistance.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.

