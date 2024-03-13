Get this 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Android tablet for a new low price right now

If you want a full Android tablet to watch videos or play games on the go that's both affordable but also powerful enough for your needs, Samsung has a recent Galaxy Tab tablet that might work out for you.

The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet, with 64GB of onboard storage, is now available at Amazon for $179.99. That's a new all-time low price for this tablet, and also $40 off its normal $219.99 MSRP.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet weighs 1.37 pounds and comes with Android 13 out of the box. It;s slated to get updated to Android 14 in the very near future, with promises of at least four years of security updates.

It includes an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Inside there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There's also a microSD card slot so you can expand the tablet's storage up to 1TB.'

Other features of the tablet include four speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It includes a 7,040wAh battery which reviews say should last at least a day even with heavy use. It comes pre-installed with the Samsung Kids app which lets parents set up controls so their children can use the tablet.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have the among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.