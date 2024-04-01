Get this 2TB Lexar SL500 portable SSD with up to 2,000 MB/s read speeds for a new low price

Companies like Samsung and Western Digital offer portable solid-state drives for people who want both a lot of storage combined with faster read and write speeds. Lexar recently released a new portable SDD and it just got a new low price.

Right now, the 2TB edition of the Lexar SL500 portable SSD is priced at $179.99 at Amazon. That's also a $50 discount from its $229.99 MSRP.

The Lexar 2TB SL500 portable SSD is very compact. It's about the size of a credit card and is only 4.8mm thick, which means you can store a ton of data on it and take it pretty much anywhere. Its metal enclosure should also make it durable.

However, the drive is also much faster than normal portable hard drives or even small flash drives. It has read speeds of up to 2,000 MB per second and write speeds of up to 1,800 MB per second if you have a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (read and write speed may be slower if that is not the case).

While the drive can work on tons of devices for different platforms, Lexar is promoting this drive to owners of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can connect the drive directly to those phones and shoot and store video on the SSD with Apple ProRes recording at up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

The drive also comes with Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to help lock out your files from prying eyes. It also comes with a five-year limited warranty.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

