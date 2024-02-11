Get this Anker 20,000 mAh power bank for charing multiple devices at an all time low price

Many of us have more than one mobile device that needs a recharge during trips. However, a handy power outlet is sometimes not available when you need it the most. Anker is one of the most well-known makers of portable chargers, and right now, one of its best power banks has hit an all-time low price.

The Anker Prime 20,000 mAh Power Bank is currently selling at just $89.99 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price, but it's also a solid $40 discount from its normal $129.99 MSRP.

This power bank includes two USB-C ports and a USB-A port. That means you could charge a smartphone, a tablet, or a notebook all at once, with a maximum power output of 200W. This portable charger could, in theory, also charge up two laptops at once, each with 100W charging support. The power bank itself charges at 100W with one of its USB-C ports and can be fully charged in about an hour and 15 minutes, according to Anker.

The casing of the power bank is also relatively small, with dimensions of 4.9 × 2.1 × 1.9 inches. It should fit easily in your backpack or carry-on bag. It also has a digital display that clearly shows important info, including how much power capacity and time is still available in the battery, along with power input and output levels.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.