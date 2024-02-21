Get this Anker 26,800 mAh power bank for a new all-time low price with a digital coupon

Everyone wants their smartphone or tablet to last longer on a single charge, especially if they are traveling with those devices. Unfortunately, you might run into a situation where your smartphone is low on its battery but there are no power outlets available.

External batteries, like the ones that Anker sells (and uses the term "Power Bank") can help with that way too frequent situation. Right now, the Anker 337 Power Bank is available for a new all time low price when you click on a digital coupon at Amazon.

At the moment, the Anker 337 26,800 mAh Power Bank is listed at Amazon for $56.20. However, after you click on the 15 percent digital coupon on that listing, your final price at checkout is $47.77. That's also $18.20 off its normal $65.98 MSRP.

The Anker 337 Power Bank includes three USB A ports that lets users charge up to three devices at once. The battery also supports the company's Anker's PowerIQ and Voltage Boost technology to make sure each devices that's connected to the Power Bank is getting the right amount of charge.

The power bank also comes with two MicroUSB cables that are used to charge the battery inside. If you have a compatible wall charger, you can connect the cables to the charger, and charge up the big batter in about 6.5 hours.

Anker 337 26,800 mAh Power Bank for $47.77 ($18.20 off with 15 percent digital coupon)

