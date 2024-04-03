Get this Asus 27-inch PG27AQN monitor with a fast 360Hz refresh rate for a new low price

For some hardcore PC gamers, getting a new monitor that has a huge display is the most important bullet point. Other gamers want high resolutions on their display and still others want better quality color and contrast. However, for many PC gamers, the number one feature they are looking for in a monitor is a high refresh rate. That means they should experience as little screen tearing as possible while trying to compete in an online multiplayer FPS match.

If you fit in the latter category, you can get a great deal at the moment on the Asus 27-inch ROG Swift PG27AQN QHD gaming PC monitor, which happens to have a 360hz refresh rate. It's priced right now at $749 at Amazon. That's not only an all-time low price but it's also $200 lower than its $949 MSRP.

The IPS screen on the 27-inch monitor has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440. It supports Nvidia G-Sync for cutting down on screen tearing. It also has the Nvidia Reflex Analyzer that offers info about the current latency of the monitor to the PC.

In addition, this monitor's resolution and even the visible screen size can be switched over so you can play games on a more normal 25-inch size with a 1080p resolution. It also supports DisplayHDR 600 for higher color depth and contrast. Ports that are included with this monitor include three HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, a USB port, and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

