Get this Asus 15.6-inch portable monitor for a new all time low price

If you are traveling for work and bring your notebook with you, you may find that its relatively small screen can get cluttered pretty quickly as you do tasks while on the go. Bringing along a portable USB monitor can help with adding a second screen so you can get more work done.

Right now, there's a great deal on a portable monitor from Asus on Amazon. The 15.6-inch Asus ZenScreen 1080P portable USB monitor is priced at a new all-time low of $98.19. That's a $41.80 discount from its $139.99 MSRP.

The portable monitor's IPS 60Hz display requires one USB Type-C connection to work. Just connect it with a USB cable to your notebook, and it will provide both video and power to the second screen.

The monitor also comes with software and a sensor that allows it to switch between standard landscape viewing and a portrait mode-like vertical mode (auto rotation only works with Windows PCs). This can come in handy if you have content on the screen that may require some extra scrolling on your main notebook display, but can be handled with the portable monitor in vertical mode. It even has a tripod socket in the back if you want to use a tripod to secure the monitor.

The thin and light profile of the monitor also makes it easy to transport for long business trips or vacations. It comes with a protective sleeve, a USB-C cable, and three months of Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

