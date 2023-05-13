Get this excellent SteelSeries Apex 3 gaming keyboard for just $34.98 on Amazon now

Even though a lot of gamers swear on their mechanical keyboards, regular ones can also be great for gaming, and they are usually more affordable. That's very true of the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard, which has a big discount on Amazon. You can get the SteelSeries Apex 3 keyboard right now for just $34.98. That's a big 30 percent discount from its normal $49.99 MSRP.

The keys might not be mechanical, but SteelSeries says they are very quiet thanks to some low friction switches. They are also very durable and can handle over 20 million keypresses. There's also a mechanical roller and dedicated media buttons.

It also has an IP32 water resistance rating in case you spill your drink while gaming. It comes with its own wrist rest that connects magnetically with the keyboard. Finally, it has RGB lighting that can be customized to your needs.

