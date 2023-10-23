Get this fast Netac 2TB SSD for your PC or PS5 an all time low price at Amazon with promos

Sometimes, you get a deal on Amazon with an instant digital coupon. Sometimes you have to type in a promo code to get a special discount. Today, we found a way to get an all-time low price for a 2TB internal SSD with some fast read and write speeds that actually combines a digital coupon with a promo code.

The Netac 2TB NV7000-t internal SSD is normally priced at $122.99 at Amazon. However for what is likely to be a very limited time. You can apply a digital coupon that will cut the price down by $18. Then you can type in the promo code KSNJQ1PDWSQH at checkout to get an additional 10 percent discount. The final result is that you will only pay $98.25 for the Netac 2TB SSD, with the combined digital coupon and promo code.

The Gen4 SSD has read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,600 MB/s. It's a great choice for people who want to expand the storage on their PC or on their PlayStation 5 game console. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Netac 2TB internal SSD for $98.25 ($24.74 off MSRP with limited time digital coupon and promo code KSNJQ1PDWSQH)

While the digital coupon is only available for the 2TB version, you can use the same KSNJQ1PDWSQH promo code to take 10 percent off the price of other Netac SSDs for a limited time, like the 4TB version, or the 2TB model with an included heatsink.

