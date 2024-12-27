Grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just $280 on Amazon

If you are looking to upgrade to a new Android tablet or need a great gifting option for the young minds in your family, you will be glad to know that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has now dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. With a generous 38% discount on its original MSRP, you can save nearly $170.

Speaking of specs, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a 10.9-inch 2304 x 1440 pixels (WUXGA+) TFT display, offering a wide aspect ratio and high pixel density for sharp visuals. The dual-speaker makes it a perfect device for not only media consumption but for gaming as well. You can also use the "Circle to Search" feature on this tablet to search for items you saw on the internet or social media. There is an 8MP rear camera and a 12MP selfie camera, great for video calling.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is powered by an octa-core processor, which is paired with 6GB of RAM. Under the hood, the device is powered by an 8,000mAh battery that the company claims to last over 18 hours. For durability, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE boasts an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. The model on offer comes with 128GB of internal storage which you can expand to 1TB using a microSD card.

If you are interested, then you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE from the below link:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9” 128GB WiFi Android Tablet, Large Display, Long Battery Life, Powerful Processor, S Pen, 8MP Camera, Lightweight Durable Design, Expandable Storage, US Version,2023, Gray: $280.09 (Amazon USA)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to take a look at some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.