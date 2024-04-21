Get the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Xbox and PC game controller for a new all-time low price

Asus not only has a number of high-end gaming mice and keyboards available to purchase on Amazon but also a rather cool-looking and high-end game controller made for PC and Xbox gamers. It's just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Xbox and PC game controller is priced at $109.99. That's also a $40 discount from its $149.99 MSRP.

First, the controller just looks cool and different, with a translucent design that has raised ROG logos. You might also see a small OLED display on the top of the controller. It can be customized to show text or animations, status updates on the gamepad's battery life, switching between custom profiles, and more.

Speaking of the battery, you can use the controller wirelessly with either Bluetooth or a 2.4Ghz USB dongle on your PC, or you can connect it with a USB cable to your PC or Xbox console.

In addition to the normal buttons you might find on a standard PC or Xbox controller, the Asus ROG Raikiri Pro includes four more buttons on the back that can be programmed with the Armoury Crate software to perform more complex in-game commands. The trigger buttons can also be adjusted to switch from short to full-range modes. There is also a headphone jack and a built-in DAC for high-quality audio.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

