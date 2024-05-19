Logitech MX Master 3S is now available with a 15% discount

The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the best productivity mice for PC and Mac. This ergonomically shaped accessory features multiple programmable buttons, an extra wheel for horizontal scrolling, quiet clicks, and a high-resolution sensor. While it is not cheap, right now, you can get it with a nice 15% discount on Amazon for just $84.99.

Here are the key features of the MX Master 3S:

An 8K DPI sensor that can track even on glass surfaces.

Silent switches that work with 90% less noise than the previous-gen MX Master 3.

A MagSpeed wheel with ratchet and infinite scroll with smart switching between the two.

An extra wheel for horizontal scroll or other tasks (customizable in the Logitech Options+ app).

A built-in rechargeable battery with up to 70 days of work on a full charge.

Quick charging gets you up to three hours of work from just one minute of charging.

Multi-profile support lets you pair the mouse via Bolt or Bluetooth with up to three devices.

App-specific customization in the Logitech Options+ app.

1 month of Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription for free.

Note that the discount applies to the "For Mac" version. The only difference between the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac and the regular one is the bundled USB-C cable. The standard version comes with a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, and the Mac version has a USB-C-to-USB-C cable. Other than that, these mice are identical in their shapes, features, and compatibility.

