Windows 11 is getting a new default wallpaper and you can already download it

May 20 will be a big day for Microsoft, Qualcomm, and their partners. The companies are about to launch the first wave of the next-gen Windows on ARM PCs powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Series processors. We have already seen a few leaks, many of which have one thing in common: the wallpaper. It seems that Microsoft is preparing a new default wallpaper for Windows 11, and you can already download it in high-res, even though the official announcement is not here yet.

Here is the recently leaked Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge with the new wallpaper:

And here is the new wallpaper itself (shared in a private Windows Insider Telegram group and published by @cadenzza_ on X):

For now, this static image is all we have. However, there were rumors that Microsoft was preparing new effects for desktop backgrounds in Windows 11. Using AI, the OS would create a depth effect and make the background react to your cursor movement. Microsoft never announced that feature, so there is no guarantee it will make it to the public release.

On May 20, 2024, Microsoft is hosting a special Windows and Surface event where it plans to showcase the next-gen AI experiences and new features for its operating system. Also, we will see the announcement of consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Microsoft first debuted those devices in "For Business" form with "standard" Intel processors. Consumer versions will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors to highlight Microsoft's big focus on Windows on ARM.

You can check out more variants of the Bloom wallpaper and other neat backgrounds for your PC, laptop, tablet, or phone here.

Do you like the new "AI PC" version of the stock Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper? Let us know in the comments.