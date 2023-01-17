Deal

Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go 2 is now 23% off

The Surface Laptop Go 2 in three colors

In addition to flagship and high-performance Surface computers, Microsoft sells many affordable entry-level devices for those who need a cheaper computer without many compromises. The Surface Laptop Go 2, a traditional clamshell laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, is now available with a massive 23% discount.

Microsoft announced the Surface Laptop Go 2 in June 2022. The computer features an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4, 8, or 16GB of RAM, and a removable 128 or 256GB SSD. Upper-spec models (on sale) also have a fingerprint sensor built into the power button for biometric authentication using Windows Hello. All Surface Laptop Go 2 variants come with Windows 11 out of the box.

The Surface Laptop Go 2

Here are the key features Microsoft highlights in the Surface Laptop Go 2:

  • Light, portable Surface touchscreen Laptop with Windows 11 and 12.4” PixelSense Display. Starting at just 2.48 pounds.
  • Work, play, stream, and run day-to-day apps with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.
  • Look and sound your best on video calls with improved HD camera and built-in Studio Mics, plus rich sound for music and shows.
  • Long battery life 13.5. Plus, recharge quickly with Fast Charging – up to 80% in just over an hour.
  • Convenient security. Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.

