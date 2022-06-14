AMD's upcoming Mendocino Ryzen 3 7320U APU ES benchmark leaks

At its Computex 2022 event, AMD made some major announcements and one of those included the introduction of a new entry-level lineup of mobile APUs called "Mendocino". These new APUs are meant for low-budget laptops and notebooks and are different from the recently released Ryzen 6000 mobile APUs. That's because AMD is sticking to older Zen 2 architecture on these, something that is found on the Ryzen 4000 and some of the 5000 APUs. However, the integrated graphics portion receives a major upgrade to RDNA 2 up from Vega.

The upgrade to RDNA 2 has more to do with the enhanced media capabilities of the newer architecture like AV1 decoding, than the pure gaming capabilities, though a new leaked benchmark score from UserBenchmark does give us an idea of where Mendocino could land in terms of overall performance.

The leak comes in the form of a Ryzen 3 7320U early sample which has been seen for the first time. The CPU specs of the part are in line with the available information, i.e., four cores and eight threads. Meanwhile the RDNA 2 GPU specs are not available, though Mendocino, as stated above, is not aiming to be a gaming APU. Still it looks like the performance of this early sample (5.63%) is better than what AMD offered so far with its Vega 3 iGPU that has an average score of around 4.5%.

The rest of the test system here consists of two LPDDR5-6400 2GB modules, for a total of 4GB, running at 5,500MT/s, and a Kingston 256GB NVMe boot drive. The APU was tested on Windows 11.

Source: UserBenchmark via APISAK (Twitter)