Samsung 990 EVO SSD drops to new all-time low, now available for almost half the price

In late January of this year, Samsung announced its new affordable SSD, the 990 EVO. Available in two storage configurations—1TB and 2TB—this drive offers good energy efficiency, double PCIe standard, and, more importantly, an affordable price tag. The best part is that the price of the 990 EVO SSD continues to plummet.

Samsung launched the 990 EVO SSD for $124.99 for the 1TB variant and $209.99 for the 2TB variant, respectively. Now, however, you can get it for almost half the original price, which is a big deal considering the steady increase in memory prices. It might not have been the best bang for your buck at launch, but now, with the latest discount, the 990 EVO SSD is a very compelling option for those on tight budgets.

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD is not breaking any speed records despite supporting PCIe Gen 5. Still, it operates at a decent 5,000MB/s sequential read and 4,200MB/s sequential write speeds. Random speeds are rated at up to 800K IOPS (2TB) and 680K IOPS (1TB).

Samsung says the 990 EVO SSD is 70% more efficient than its predecessor, so it is a great contender for an upgrade in laptops or tablets. The drive also features a "fine-tuned" controller and a heat-spreading label for effective thermal control without throttling and performance drops.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

