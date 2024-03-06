The new Samsung 990 EVO SSD gets even bigger 29% discount

In late January 2024, Samsung introduced the 990 EVO, a new budget-friendly solid-state drive with a twist: support for PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 5. Shortly after the announcement, the drive received its first discount, and now you can get it for even less and save up to 29%.

The Samsung 990 EVO is available in two configurations: 1TB and 2TB. When connected to motherboards compatible with PCIe Gen 4 or PCIe Gen 5, it can operate at maximum speeds of up to 5,000MB/s read and 4,200MB/s write. You can also use it with older PCIe 3 boards thanks to backward compatibility, but the maximum speeds will be slower.

Another benefit of the Samsung 990 EVO SSD is its energy efficiency. Samsung says this solid-state drive is 70% more efficient than its predecessor, the Samsung 970 EVO, which should make the new model a good contender for use in laptops and tablets, where every drop of power counts.

The Samsung 990 EVO also features an improved controller and heat-dissipating label for better thermal controls. However, a proper motherboard heatsink is still recommended for optimal temperatures, especially under heavy loads.

You can track the drive's temperature, monitor its health, update firmware, and tweak various settings using the Samsung Magician application on Windows.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

