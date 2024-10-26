TECH_BARGAINS 26/10: Multiple Apple iPhone deals, Microsoft Surface Laptop 2024 1TB, more

Early Black Friday 2024 sales have already hit, with Nakamichi being one of the first to officially announce it with its Dragon 11.4.6, and Shockwafe 9.2.4, as well as Shockwafe 7.2.4 and 7.1.4 soundbar systems.
Aside from those, you can also check out several Apple iPhone discounts, the Microsoft Surface 2024 1TB variant, some interesting Bluetooth speakers, and more in today's TECH_BARGAINS. The full list of featured deals is given below:
-
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1TB, Graphite) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $1034.31 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB, Alpine Green) [Locked] + Carrier Subscription: $702.37 (Amazon US)
-
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 512GB, Gold - Unlocked (Renewed): $686.01 (Refurbished Excellent) (Amazon US)
-
New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life: $484.00 (Amazon US)
-
KING Cell Phone Booster for RV: $234.23 (Amazon US)
-
Skytech Gaming Prism Gaming PC, Intel i9 12900K 3.2 GHz, RTX 4070 Ti, 1TB NVME, 32GB DDR5 RAM RGB, 850W Gold PSU Wi-Fi, Win 11 Home, RGB-Keyboard and RGB-Mouse Included: $2089.79 (Amazon US)
-
ARCTIC Freezer 34 Esports Duo - Tower CPU Cooler with BioniX P-Series case Fan in Push-Pull, 120 mm PWM Fan, for Intel and AMD, LGA1700, LGA1851, AM4, AM5 Compatible - Grey: $40.99 (Amazon US)
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024), Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, 13.8" Touchscreen Display, Snapdragon X Elite (12 core), 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Black: $1699.99 (Amazon US)
-
LG gram 14” 2in1 Lightweight Laptop, Intel 13th Gen Core i5 Evo Platform, Windows 11 Home, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black: $789.00 (Amazon US)
-
GIGABYTE MO34WQC2-34" QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - WQHD 3440x1440 - Curved - 240Hz - 0.03ms GTG - AMD FreeSync Premium Pro - Type C KVM - HDMI, DP, Type C - Height Adjustable - Black(MO34WQC2 SA): $949.99 (Amazon US)
-
Sony 55 Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA 8 Smart Google TV & PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Console (Slim): $1847.00 (Amazon US)
-
Pyle 75" 2160p 4K UHD Smart TV - Flat Screen Monitor HD DLED Digital/Analog Television w/Built-in WebOS 5.0 Operating System, Full Range Stereo Speaker, Wall Mount, Includes Remote Control, HDMI, USB, AV: $658.16 (Amazon US)
-
50mm F 1.2 DG DN for L-Mount: $1279.00 (Amazon US)
-
Wireless Bluetooth Power Amplifier System - 420W 5.1 Channel Home Theater Surround Sound Audio Stereo Receiver Box w/RCA, AUX, Mic w/Echo, Remote - for Subwoofer Speaker - Pyle PT588AB.6: $169.99 (Amazon US)
-
DEWALT 20V MAX Bluetooth Speaker, 420 Watts, 100 ft Range, Durable for Jobsites, Phone Holder Included, Lasts 8-10 Hours with Single Charge (DCR010): $76.44 (Amazon US)
-
Skullcandy Terrain Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speaker - IPX7 Waterproof Portable Speaker with Dual Custom Passive Radiators, 14-Hour Battery, Nylon Wrist Wrap, & True Wireless Stereo: $35.99 (Amazon US)
Get Amazon Prime (or SNAP at 50% off), Audible Plus or Kindle Unlimited, free for the first 30 days.
Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.
As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.
0 Comments - Add comment