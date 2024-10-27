Microsoft Weekly: Windows Update gets faster and Windows Insiders get new builds

In this episode of Microsoft Weekly, we look at new updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10, fresh Qualcomm announcements, app updates, new Windows 11 preview builds, faster Windows Update gaming news, and more.

Windows 11 and 10

This week, Microsoft released the latest non-security updates for its operating systems. Windows 10 received KB5045594 with various fixes and the not-so-loved Account Manager in the Start menu. Windows 11, on the other hand, got KB5044380 with the new Gamepad keyboard, notification improvements, and a quite stupid change for the Start menu.

By the way, if you want to install Windows 11 version 24H2 on an unsupported PC, check out the latest Rufus update. Version 4.6 is now available with fixes for Microsoft's latest operating system and other improvements. If Rufus is not your thing, there is a similar app for bypassing Windows 11's requirements.

Speaking of Windows 11 version 24H2, it received its latest optional non-security update under KB5044384. The update fixed UI issues, a bug with 8.63GB of non-removable data, and other troubles. By the way, you may have noticed that Windows 11 version 24H2 installs updates significantly faster than previous releases. That is due to under-the-hood improvements that reduced Windows Update installation time by up to 45%.

This week's Windows section finishes with the story about Microsoft's official Windows 11 virtual machines. They are no longer available for download as the company once again faces unknown technical issues. Therefore, if you need a virtual machine for evaluation, you better make one yourself.

Windows Insider Program

Here is what Microsoft Released this week for testing in the Windows Insider Program:

Windows 11 Windows 10 Server Canary Channel - Not Applicable 26311 Dev Channel 26120.2200 Not Applicable Beta Channel 22635.4435 - Release Preview Channel - -

In addition to new builds, Microsoft released a new update for the Photos app, adding upscaling and OCR support on Copilot+ PCs enrolled in the Windows Insider Program (all channels).

Updates are available

Microsoft 365 news this week includes Copilot in OneNote on iPad and Mac for commercial users, 12 new languages for Microsoft 365 Copilot, new quick actions for Copilot in OneNote on Windows, and more. Also, check out the latest recap with the newest additions to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, such as support for personal non-Microsoft accounts and more.

Microsoft also announced some upgrades and changes to its Office apps on Apple's operating system. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Mac finally support Handoff, a feature that lets you transfer your work from one device to another with one click. Also, developers changed what happens when you open Office files from Teams, Outlook, and OneDrive on mobile devices.

Microsoft's Authenticator app received a major upgrade with three important improvements: device-bound passkey support, FIDO2 authentication in brokered Microsoft applications on Android, and FIPS compliance on Android.

Some interesting developments happened during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit this week. The company announced new processors and fresh tech, such as audio improvements for artists creating music on Windows on ARM devices. Also, Blender, CaptureOne, Moises, and other popular content-creation apps are now available natively on ARM-powered Windows devices. The second-generation Snapdragon Game Super Resolution 2 upscaler for mobile games also made a debut.

However, the biggest story was about ARM canceling Qualcomm's license to make ARM-based chips, which will prohibit the development of processors based on the ARM architecture.

We also had plenty of browser news this week. Vivaldi, for one, announced a big upgrade to version 7.0. The update, which is now available, features a reworked user interface with floating tabs and redesigned icons. There is also a new Dashboard on the new tab page where you can place various widgets for notes, emails, tasks, websites, etc.

Microsoft Edge received three updates in three channels. In the Stable Channel, the browser got fixes for non-working extensions due to a conflict with a certain API, plus patches for three Chromium vulnerabilities of high severity. In the Beta Channel, version 131 arrived with instant update support and a long list of various fixes. Finally, in the Dev Channel, version 131.0.2903.5 brought a new settings page for Profile Workspaces.

In addition, Microsoft announced two new accessibility features for Edge users: one lets you change the page background for better readability, and another one can turn off custom scroll bars on websites.

Finally, Opera released Opera One R2 and detailed its plan to continue supporting Manifest V2 extensions despite Google dropping them in Chromium.

Other notable updates include the following:

And here are the newest drivers and firmware updates released this week:

On the gaming side

Minecraft received an update with some long-awaited features. The Bundles of Bravery update is now available on all supported platforms, and it packs bundles for inventory organizing, hardcore mode on Bedrock, and hardcore mode on Realms (Java and Bedrock).

That is not everything Mojang announced, though. Minecraft finally has a native PlayStation 5 version, and if you have a copy from PlayStation 4, the studio will give you the new native version completely free. Also, Mojang announced the end of Minecraft VR on PC. The ability to play Minecraft in virtual reality will go away in March 2025.

Another Microsoft-made game also received an update. This time, the last one. State of Decay 2 Update 38 is now available with new features, changes, and access to previously gated content.

Warcraft will soon celebrate its 30th birthday, and Blizzard is getting ready for the occasion. The company announced a Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct, teasing multiple surprise reveals and announcements. If you plan to watch the event, mark November 14, 10 AM PT / 1 AM ET time in your calendar.

Nvidia announced new games for the GeForce NOW cloud streaming service. The latest additions include Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Worshippers of Cthulhu, No More Room in Hell 2, DUCKSIDE, Selaco, Windblown, and more.

On the hardware side, Microsoft finally announced a refreshed version of its Xbox Wireless Headset. The new headset costs $109.99 and is now available in the Microsoft Store. It supports Dolby Atmos and Bluetooth 5.3, which allows you to connect the headset to your mobile device. As for battery life, Microsoft promises up to 20 hours on a single charge.

Deals and freebies

The Epic Games Store is giving away Moving Out, a co-op game about FARTS (Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technicians) and their tedious job of handling furniture, appliances, and other stuff from client homes and businesses.

You can find more deals and special offers in this week's Weekend PC Game Deals.

Other notable gaming news include the following:

Great deals to check

Here are the deals that are still available:

