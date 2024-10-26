Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch now available starting at just $170

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch is now available starting at just $170 from Amazon US. For such a low price tag, the Galaxy Watch6 offers incredible value for consumers looking for a decent smartwatch experience alongside their Android smartphones.

The Galaxy Watch6 features a 20% larger display with a 30% slimmer bezel compared to the previous generation, allowing users to enjoy more text on screen and a larger keyboard. It also comes with a higher resolution display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, enabling users to see clearly even under bright sunlight. Thanks to a new processor and increased RAM of 2GB, the Galaxy Watch6 delivers great performance.

The Galaxy Watch6 series also includes a larger battery for extended battery life. With eight minutes of quick charge, users can expect an additional eight hours of use.

Apart from the hardware improvements, the Galaxy Watch6 comes with several new health and fitness experiences. The Galaxy Watch6 series offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors, more individualized Sleep Messages, and a Sleep Consistency feature that shows how consistent the user's sleep and wake times are.

Enhanced Sleep Coaching helps users convert their sleep insights into action with custom instructions, tips, and reminders. The new Sleep Mode feature mutes notifications across the user's watch and phone, dims the display, and more. The new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature analyzes individual physical capabilities and offers optimal running intensity levels. Finally, the new Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature checks for heart rhythms suggestive of Atrial fibrillation (AFib) in the background.

The Galaxy Watch6 comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. You can order the Galaxy Watch6 from Amazon US using the links below:

Early this week, Samsung rolled out OneUI 6 Watch to Galaxy Watch6 series. This latest update brings a lot of new features and improvements including a redesigned Quick Panel, revamped notification cards, new font, improved Samsung Health features with AI-powered Energy Score, Double pinch action, and touch function in AOD.

With its impressive features and affordable price, the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartwatch experience.

