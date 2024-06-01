Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Amazon Deal: Samsung 65-, 75-inch QLED 4K LS03D Frame TVs already tumbling to lowest prices

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on desktop monitors, with discounts coming from big manufacturers like LG, and Samsung, among others. Some of the deals may still be active, so you can browse through those articles here.

Not everyone has been looking for monitors, though, and a TV may be something you are after. Much like monitors, TVs have also dropped in price, with LG and Samsung offering the bulk of the discounts on premium smart TVs.

Samsung LS03D Frame TV

Speaking of premium, the Samsung QLED Frame TVs, the 65-inch and the 75-inch variants, are both on sale right now for the lowest prices ever (buying links under spec list below). In case you are not aware, The Frame from Samsung converts to artwork when not in use. Earlier this year at CES 2024, the South Korean tech giant released 8K AI-powered Neo QLED Frame TVs.

The discounted Frame TV we are talking about in this article are 4K and are QLED (Quantum Dot). The key specs of the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D are given below:

  • Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz

  • Color: 100% Color Volume

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

  • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

  • Contrast: Dual LED

  • HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)

  • Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K

  • Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

  • 4K AI Upscaling

  • Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming

  • Dolby Atmos: Yes

  • Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch

  • Customizable Frame Support: Yes

  • Slim Fit Wall-mount Support: Yes

  • HDMI: 4

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC

  • Anynet (HDMI-CEC): Yes

  • USB: 2 x USB-A

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

  • Wi-Fi 5

  • Bluetooth BT5.2

Get the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D at the links below:

  • SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/ Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-In (QN75LS03DAF /QN75LS03DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $2497.99 (Amazon US) || $2499.99 (Samsung US) (MSRP: $2999.99)

  • SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/ Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-In (QN65LS03DAF /QN65LS03DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $1797.99 (Amazon US) || $1799.99 (Samsung US) (MSRP: $1999.99)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.

