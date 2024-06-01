Amazon Deal: Samsung 65-, 75-inch QLED 4K LS03D Frame TVs already tumbling to lowest prices

Recently, there have been quite a few great deals on desktop monitors, with discounts coming from big manufacturers like LG, and Samsung, among others. Some of the deals may still be active, so you can browse through those articles here.

Not everyone has been looking for monitors, though, and a TV may be something you are after. Much like monitors, TVs have also dropped in price, with LG and Samsung offering the bulk of the discounts on premium smart TVs.

Speaking of premium, the Samsung QLED Frame TVs, the 65-inch and the 75-inch variants, are both on sale right now for the lowest prices ever (buying links under spec list below). In case you are not aware, The Frame from Samsung converts to artwork when not in use. Earlier this year at CES 2024, the South Korean tech giant released 8K AI-powered Neo QLED Frame TVs.

The discounted Frame TV we are talking about in this article are 4K and are QLED (Quantum Dot). The key specs of the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D are given below:

Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Color: 100% Color Volume

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

Contrast: Dual LED

HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K

Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

4K AI Upscaling

Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch

Customizable Frame Support: Yes

Slim Fit Wall-mount Support: Yes

HDMI: 4

HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC

Anynet (HDMI-CEC): Yes

USB: 2 x USB-A

Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth BT5.2

Get the Samsung Frame QLED 4K LS03D at the links below:

SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/ Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-In (QN75LS03DAF /QN75LS03DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $2497.99 (Amazon US) || $2499.99 (Samsung US) (MSRP: $2999.99)

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/ Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-In (QN65LS03DAF /QN65LS03DAFXZA, 2024 Model): $1797.99 (Amazon US) || $1799.99 (Samsung US) (MSRP: $1999.99)

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they may have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.