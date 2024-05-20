Get this PNY 2TB portable external SSD for an all new low price of $93.99

People who need portable storage for their smartphones, tablets, or laptops are starting to use small external solid-state drives more and more. Right now, you can get the 2TB edition of a portable SSD from PNY for an all-time new low price.

At the moment, the 2TB PNY EliteX-PRO portable external solid-state drive is priced at $93.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price for the SSD but it's also $79 off its $172.99 MSRP.

The PNY EliteX-PRO SSD has transfer speeds of up to 1,600 MB per second for read speeds and 1,500 MB per second for write speeds. That's much faster than what the typical portable hard drive can offer.

The drive can connect to devices via USB-A or USB-C ports and the drive comes with both Type-C to A and Type-C to C cables so you shouldn't have any issues connecting the SSD to most laptops and tablets and also with many current and older Android smartphones.

The drive is enclosed in a durable aluminum housing which offers some degree of ruggedness and protection from falls. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.