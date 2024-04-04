Save big on Western Digital 22TB WD Gold enterprise-class HDDs

Storage prices are on the rise, but there are still plenty of great deals you can use to upgrade storage in your computer. Western Digital is currently offering its WD Gold Enterprise-class HDD with a massive 22TB of space at a nearly all-time low price, allowing you to save big and get plenty of terabytes for all sorts of data in your PC or NAS.

The WD Gold is Western Digital's lineup of enterprise-grade hard drives, offering capacities from 1TB to 24TB and solid reliability of 2.5 million hours MTBF (mean time between failures). All models from 12TB and up feature the HelioSeal technology, which fills the drive's insides with helium instead of air. This approach allows for higher storage capacities, lower energy consumption, and better reliability.

Although Western Digital aims its WD Gold lineup at enterprise customers, the drives still use the conventional 3.5-inch HDD form factor with 7,200 RPM speeds and SATA 3 connection (6Gbps). The discounted 22TB model has 512MB of cache and operates at up to 290MB/s speeds. Noise-wise, expect this drive to emit 20db when idle and up to 32db when seeking. As for the power draw, the 22TB WD Gold consumes up to 7W of energy using the standard SATA power connection.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.