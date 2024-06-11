Save hundreds of dollars on this 16-inch Asus TUF gaming notebook with its lowest price

The Asus TUF gaming notebook lineup usually offers solid hardware specs for PC gaming at an affordable price. Right now, you can get the 16-inch model for an all-new low price at Amazon.

At the moment, the price of the 16-inch Asus A16 TUF gaming notebook is down to $1,449.99. That's not only its lowest price ever but also a big $350 discount from its $1,799.99 MSRP.

This Asus TUF notebook has a 16-inch QHD+ 2,560 x 1,600 resolution display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside, it has the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HX CPU with a top clock speed of 4.5Ghz and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It also has a 90W battery for hours of gaming on the go. It charges up to 50 percent of its total capacity in just 30 minutes.

Some of the other features of this gaming notebook include a solid cooling system with two fans, four exhaust vents, and five copper heat pipes to keep the CPU and GPU cool. The notebook has a high MIL-STD-810H rating for ruggedness as well. The backlit keys on the keyboard have a 1.7mm travel distance, and the notebook also has a large touchpad.

Ports on the notebook include two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, an HMDI port, and an Ethernet port. The notebook ships with Asus's Armoury Crate software that lets you control the laptop's fans, backlighting, and more.

When you purchase this notebook, you also get a code for 90 days of free access to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting you play hundreds of PC and Xbox games for one monthly price, along with access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

