Here are the 20 new games added to Apple Arcade today

Apple has added 20 new titles to its gaming subscription service Apple Arcade which already has more than 200 games in its catalog. The new games include some titles that are already available on the App Store and various fresh titles that are exclusive to Arcade.

Last year, Apple added over 50 new games to Arcade including the Tom Hanks trivia Hanx101, and released over 300 updates for existing titles in the catalog. This month, it will release new updates for various titles, including Jetpack Joyride 2, Angry Birds Reloaded, SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, Cut the Rope Remastered, My Little Pony: Mane Merge, and many more.

Here is a list of all the new Apple Arcade games added today:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead’s LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home - Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Apple currently sells the standalone Apple Arcade subscription for $4.99/mo with family sharing for up to five members. However, new users can get a free one-month trial. It's also bundled with the Apple One subscription which starts at $16.95/mo for the individual plan. In case, you're planning to buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you will get a free 3-month trial of Apple Arcade included with it.