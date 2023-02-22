Save up to 20% on Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S keyboard and mouse combos

If you want to purchase a mechanical keyboard and productivity-focused mouse, do not ignore these deals from Logitech. The company now lets you grab several MX Mechanical + MX Master 3S combos and save up to 20%.

The Logitech MX Mechanical comes in two forms: full-sized and TKL. Besides, you can pick between tactile, silent, and linear switches to fit your preferences. The keyboards support Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android and pairing via Bluetooth or the Bolt connector. Three built-in profiles allow you to switch between three devices without re-pairing the keyboard.

Another notable feature is the intelligent illumination that lights up with your hands above the keyboard. All the other time, the keyboard will keep its backlight turned off to preserve the built-in battery's charge, which you can top up with a USB-C cable.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is the company's flagship mouse with an extra thumb wheel, an ergonomic shape, a gesture button, and the Magspeed Scrolling technology that lets you scroll up to 1,000 lines at once. It features reworked switches for silent clicks, a USB-C port for charging, and support for up to three devices connected via Bluetooth or the Bolt connector. You can customize the mouse and keyboard, assign shortcuts, update firmware, and tweak other settings in the Logitech Options Plus software available for Windows and macOS.

Here are the MX Mechanical and MX Master 3S bundles on sale:

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.