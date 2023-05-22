Microsoft brings Xbox games to the Boosteroid cloud streaming service

Microsoft continues expanding its games to more cloud streaming services, giving gamers more platform freedom and choice. Following the recent partnership with NVIDIA that should bring Xbox games to GeForce NOW, Microsoft announced delivering its Xbox titles to Boosteroid, a Ukraine-based cloud streaming service.

Xbox games will be available on Boosteroid starting June 1, allowing gamers from Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the European Union to play Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded, and Pentiment. Four titles may not sound that impressive, but Microsoft says these are just the beginning—more games from the company and its studios will arrive on Boosteroid and other platforms in the future.

Boosteroid subscribers will be able to play Xbox titles purchased on Steam or the Epic Games Store. Microsoft says support for titles from the Microsoft Store will be available soon.

Microsoft's partnership with NVIDIA, Boosteroid, and other streaming platforms follows the recent news of the UK CMA rejecting the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal. The watchdog claimed purchasing Activision Blizzard would damage the cloud gaming market, where Microsoft currently holds a dominant share of more than 60%. To refute the claim, Microsoft is ready to bring its titles to other streaming services, such as GeForce NOW, Boosteroid, Ubitus, Nware, and EE.

In today's announcement, Microsoft stated:

It remains our goal to empower people to play the games they want, with the people they want, where they want, on the devices they want. For those who subscribe to Boosteroid, they can play PC games from Xbox across a wide range of platforms, including Windows, Linux, Android, Android TV, and macOS through an app, and even more devices through browsers and webOS. We’ll continue to put players and game creators at the center of everything we do, and we are proud to work with Boosteroid so their members have the choice to find and play their next favorite game from Xbox.

You can learn more about the announcement in a post on the official Xbox blog.